AIG seeking to raise $190mln by selling remaining China insurer shares-IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 3 American International Group
(AIG) is seeking to raise about $190 million by selling
its remaining shares in China's PICC Property and Casualty Co
Ltd, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR
on Saturday.
AIG is offering 111 million shares at a floor price of
HK$13.39 each, representing 0.5 percent discount to PICC
Property and Casualty's last traded price, the terms showed.
AIG has been steadily selling down its stake in PICC over
the past two years and has raised about $2.6 billion prior to
Saturday's trade. AIG acquired shares in PICC Property and
Casualty ahead of the Chinese insurer's Hong Kong IPO in 2003.
AIG was not available for immediate comment. PICC could not
be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas;
Editing by Jon Boyle)