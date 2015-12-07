UPDATE 1-AIG offering up to $1 bln stake in Chinese insurer PICC P&C

* AIG offering between 4.3-6.1 pct discount to last traded
price
* Basic offer size is of $750 mln
* AIG first acquired stake in 2003
By Fiona Lau and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Dec 7 American International Group
(AIG) is selling a stake in PICC Property and Casualty
Co Ltd worth up to $1 billion to institutional
investors through a block deal, cutting its shareholding in the
Chinese state-owned insurer for the second time this year.
The U.S. insurer acquired a stake in PICC Property and
Casualty as a cornerstone investor in 2003, ahead of the Chinese
insurer's flotation. The deal launched on Monday comes after AIG
raised $500 million by selling down its PICC P&C stake in March.
The planned sale also comes as AIG faces pressure from
billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn to split the company
into three..
AIG is offering between 355 million and 365 million PICC P&C
shares in a range of HK$16.08-HK$16.38 each, a term sheet of the
deal showed. The basic offer is worth about $750 million, with a
$250 million up-size option taking the total deal value to $1
billion, the terms showed.
The price range represents a discount of 4.3-6.1 percent to
PICC Property's last traded price.
AIG traces its roots to 1919 when Cornelius Vander Starr
established a general insurance business in Shanghai. Following
the global financial crisis, AIG sold part of its Asian life
insurance business AIA Group Ltd through a $20.1
billion Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) in 2010 to help
repay the U.S. government bail-out. Over a period of time, AIG
fully exited from AIA.
But in 2013, AIG invested about $500 million in People
Insurance Group of China Co Ltd IPO, reaffirming its
commitment to the Asia Pacific region. Prior to Monday's
sell-down, AIG held 1.2 billion PICC P&C shares, or about 26.4
percent stake of the company, making it the Chinese insurer's
biggest shareholder.
An AIG spokesman declined to comment.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
are managing the sale, the terms showed.
