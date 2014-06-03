Pictet says confident of solution with US in tax dispute -paper

ZURICH, June 3 Swiss private bank Pictet is
confident it will be able to find a solution with U.S.
authorities in a long running dispute over tax evasion, a senior
partner told a Swiss newspaper on Tuesday.
Pictet, the third-largest asset manager in Switzerland after
UBS and Credit Suisse, is one of roughly a
dozen Swiss banks under criminal investigation in the United
States for helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.
"We take the matter very seriously, but we think we'll cope
with the problem well," Jacques de Saussure said in an interview
with the Neue Zuercher Zeitung. "We are cooperating fully and
within the legal framework and hope that the U.S. authorities
will recognise this."
Last month Credit Suisse became the largest bank
in decades to plead guilty to a U.S. criminal charge and will
pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties for helping Americans
hide their assets from the taxman.
De Saussure said it was hard to say when the dispute between
Swiss banks and U.S. authorities would reach its conclusion but
was "pleased to see negotiations making progress".
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by Jane Baird)