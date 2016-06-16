MOVES-Swiss private bank Pictet names Nicolas Pictet as senior partner

ZURICH, June 16 Swiss private bank Pictet has named Nicolas Pictet as senior partner to replace 64-year-old Jacques de Saussure, who is retiring, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Pictet, 60, has been a managing partner at the bank since 1991 and will take up his new role at the end of June.

An ancestor of his gave the Geneva bank, whose roots date back to 1805, its current name.

The bank generally has six to nine partners, one of whom is the senior partner. It will have six after De Saussure retires.

Pictet's assets under management or custody stood at 424 billion Swiss francs ($441.6 billion) as of the end of March.

($1 = 0.9602 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)