Swiss bank Pictet says H1 net profit down 16 pct at 191 mln Sfr

ZURICH Aug 26 Swiss bank Pictet on Friday
posted consolidated net profit of 191 million Swiss francs
($197.9 million) for the first six months of 2016, a 16 percent
drop on the same period last year.
The bank's assets under management or custody, split between
its private banking and asset management businesses, totalled
436 billion francs at the end of June. This was down from 437
billion francs at the end of last year, in part due to foreign
exchange and market effects.
In a statement, senior managing partner Nicolas Pictet said
the bank had "continued investing in the first half of 2016 in
our staff and infrastructure despite weak markets, low trading
volumes and negative interest rates, all of which adversely
affected profitability".
Geneva-based Pictet was Switzerland's fourth-biggest private
bank last year behind UBS, Credit Suisse and
Julius Baer, according to figures compiled by Boston
Consulting Group.
($1 = 0.9652 Swiss francs)
