UPDATE 1-Italy's Piedmont Settles with Merrill Lynch over derivatives

MILAN, June 25 Italian region Piedmont has
reached a settlement with Merrill Lynch over two
derivative contracts the U.S. bank sold it in 2006 to help cover
bond issues worth about 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion).
The case is one of the biggest in a series of disputes
between cash-strapped Italian local authorities and banks which
stand accused of not being transparent in their dealings.
Last December an Italian court found Deutsche Bank
, Depfa Bank, JP Morgan and UBS
guilty of fraud for mis-selling derivatives to Milan.
"The parties ... have reached a completely satisfactory
agreement which will avoid any long and costly legal
proceedings," the Piedmont region and Merrill Lynch said in a
joint statement on Tuesday.
No details were given on the settlement in question but a
source close to the matter said a sum of about 20 million euros
would have been a reasonable amount for Merrill Lynch to have
paid Piedmont.
Piedmont had originally opened the dispute on the derivative
sales with Intesa Sanpaolo and Dexia as well
as Merrill, claiming it had been saddled with 54 million euros
in commissions. The legal proceedings with Intesa Sanpaolo and
Dexia are still ongoing.