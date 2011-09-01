UPDATE 1-Pier 1 Imports Q2 sales beat, sees profit above Street

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.14 vs est $0.13

Sept 1 Home goods chain Pier 1 Imports Inc posted second-quarter sales above analysts' expectations as it sold more products and saw margins improve, sending shares up by as much as 10 percent.

Keeping in mind the uncertain economic conditions and anxiety among shoppers, Pier 1 has reinvented itself to offer more smaller decorative items such as side tables, rather than bulky big-ticket goods like couches and wardrobes.

"(It) has been rolling out a subset of new fixtures to certain stores and departments within stores throughout the summer... which could lead to enhanced productivity of the overall chain," Sterne Agee analyst Jennifer Milan said.

The retailer, which sells everything from teak patio furniture to wine glasses, said it expects merchandise margins to be about 59.3 percent, slightly above last year's 58.3 percent.

Pier 1 Imports, which competes with larger rivals Bed Bath and Beyond and Williams Sonoma Inc , said it expects to earn 14 cents a share, a cent above analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Pier 1 is well-positioned for the Holiday season, with consistent revenues throughout (second quarter)," Barclays Capital analyst Alan Rifkin said in a note to clients.

Sales for the quarter rose about 10 percent to $340 million, beating analysts expectations of $334.3 million.

Milan also said its "Pier 1 To-Go" initiative, which allows customers to reserve orders online for in-store pickup, may have boosted sales in the quarter.

Sales at stores open for at least a year, or same-store sales -- a key metric of retail strength -- increased 10.8 percent, compared with an increase of 11.2 percent, last year.

However, Rifkin expressed concern over the company's business in the last few days of the quarter as about 11 percent of Pier 1 Imports' store base is in states impacted by Hurricane Irene.

Shares of the company were at $11.49 in mid-day trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $11.75 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)