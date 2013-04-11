版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports shares down 3.6 pct premarket

NEW YORK, April 11 Pier 1 Imports Inc : * Shares down 3.6 percent premarket after results, outlook
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐