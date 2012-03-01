UPDATE 1-Pier 1 Imports 4th-qtr sales beat, sees strong margins

* Q4 rev $477 mln vs est. $469.9 mln
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.47-$0.48 vs est. $0.47
March 1 Home goods chain Pier 1 Imports
Inc posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and
forecast profit that could edge past market estimates on better
gross margins.
Pier 1 has been offering more smaller decorative items such
as side tables, rather than bulky big-ticket goods like couches
and wardrobes, in a bid to win more shoppers.
"Our spring, outdoor and Easter product assortments are
pacing ahead of last year and ... this momentum will carry into
the first quarter," Chief Executive Alex Smith said in a
statement.
The retailer projected a fourth-quarter profit of 47 to 48
cents a share, excluding a tax benefit, while analysts are
expecting earnings of 47 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pier 1, which competes with larger rivals Bed Bath and
Beyond and Williams Sonoma Inc, said gross
margins are expected to grow to about 45.5 percent from 42.8
percent, last year.
Sales for the quarter ended Feb. 25 rose 12 percent to $477
million, topping Wall Street estimates of $469.9 million.
Same-store sales jumped 10.3 percent.
Pier 1 shares closed at $17.17 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.