FEATURE-Mystery over pig virus origins contributes to spread and anxiety

| CHICKASAW, Ohio, June 3
CHICKASAW, Ohio, June 3 Swine veterinarian Bill
Minton thought the baby pigs dying at a farm in western Ohio had
a bad case of gastro-enteritis and was stumped when lab results
came back with no indication of what had killed them.
It took nearly 30 days - and hundreds more pigs dying in
five other states - for Minton to learn the farm was ground zero
for a virulent, fast-spreading virus that had never been seen
before in the United States.
A year later, the disease, called Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea
virus (PEDv), has wiped out an estimated 10 percent of the U.S.
pig population, helped push pork prices to record highs, and
raised questions about U.S. oversight of the livestock industry
and measures designed to protect the nation's food supply.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture still has no clear idea
about how PEDv entered the United States. With each passing day,
veterinarians, hog producers and meat processors fear that other
diseases may be finding the same pathway that allowed in PEDv.
"I know that people are concerned about the pathways and
feel like we haven't done enough," John Clifford, the USDA's
chief veterinary officer, told Reuters. "It's hard. It's like
looking for a needle in a haystack."
Veterinarians have criticized the USDA for waiting a year to
require farmers to report outbreaks to the government. The
agency still has not laid out guidelines for compliance with the
new requirement.
Clifford noted the agency at first deferred to international
standards, which do not require mandatory reporting of PEDv
cases. He declined to comment on when Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack will lay out details of the agency's reporting
requirements.
Vilsack and Clifford will face questions this week about
their handling of PEDv at the World Pork Expo in Des Moines,
Iowa, the industry's largest annual gathering. Many expect the
officials will use the event to say more about the requirements.
"We're definitely asking USDA to prioritize really making it
a full-fledged investigation," said Liz Wagstrom, chief
veterinarian for the National Pork Producers Council. "PEDv has
really pointed out that we are vulnerable."
Eric Neumann, a veterinarian studying the transmission of
the disease, said the agency could have better tracked the
spread of PEDv by insisting earlier that veterinarians report
outbreaks. Some submitted voluntary reports on PEDv cases.
"USDA deserves some very fair criticism that they did not
put a more visible effort into investigating what the original
source of the virus was," Neumann said.
By this point, mandatory reports may not help control PEDv
because the disease has already spread to 30 states, researchers
said. It may also be too late to figure out specifically how
PEDv entered the country, they added.
"Just like a criminal case, the farther you get from an
incident, the harder it is to put the pieces together," Neumann
said.
MISTAKEN DIAGNOSIS
The first known case in Ohio was not identified for weeks
because Minton initially thought the virus was a different
disease called Transmissible Gastro-enteritis (TGE).
Veterinarians across the country drew the same conclusion when
handling early outbreaks because PEDv had never before been seen
in the United States.
Minton, a well-known veterinarian who logs 50,000 miles a
year visiting farms in his white pick-up truck, realized he had
treated the first case when he re-tested fecal samples from the
Ohio farm after the USDA confirmed PEDv was in the country.
Minton initially suspected the farm with the first known
PEDv case got it from a contaminated truck that came from a
slaughterhouse. Since then, though, he has started considering
animal feed as a suspect.
"If something like this can get in, we're not going to stop
the next one," he said of PEDv. "We've got to continue to
protect our food supply."
Researchers in the past year have learned that PEDv, which
causes diarrhea and vomiting, thrives in cold, damp conditions,
and likely originated in Anhui province in China. It can be
transmitted from pig to pig, by contact with pig manure, and
from farm to farm on trucks. Farms can suffer more than one
outbreak of the disease, meaning eradication may prove more
difficult than many first assumed.
TRACKING OUTBREAKS
Early PEDv outbreaks occurred around the country at some
farms unconnected by trucks, personnel or animals, according to
researchers. It seems common sense then to consider that PEDv
may have been carried by animal feed or feed ingredients like
vitamins, Wagstrom said.
Following the initial outbreaks, the USDA and industry
members identified seven feed-related risk factors that could
have a possible relationship with the entry of PEDv into the
United States. However, little progress has been made to nail
down a carrier, according to veterinarians.
The USDA launched a general review in late 2013 of how swine
viruses enter the United States. It does not focus on PEDv but
Clifford said the virus would have entered in the same manner as
other diseases.
Initial results indicate it is more likely for people than
feed to carry in hog diseases because viruses in feed often die
during long trips on hot cargo ships, said Lisa Ferguson,
national director of policy permitting and regulatory services
for the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. One
way that humans can transmit the virus is on their shoes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is responsible
for ensuring the safety of animal feed, is reviewing the
manufacturing process of one company that produces dried pig
plasma used as a feed supplement, a spokeswoman said. Still,
none of the U.S. testing has established that any PEDv particles
were still active when they were used in feed. The FDA declined
to identify the company under review.
Lack of understanding about the transmission of PEDv has
created a palpable fear throughout the U.S. pork industry.
Duane Stateler, a pig farmer who is president of the Ohio
Pork Council, said a local farm supply store requested that he
stay away after his pigs caught PEDv. Instead, the store sent an
employee to deliver goods to Stateler in the parking lot of a
bowling alley 1/4-mile from the store. Separately, he spent $500
on sandals for himself and his employees so they only wear
certain shoes in certain parts of the farm.
"It's almost like you keep looking over your shoulder all
the time," he said.
