UPDATE 1-Pilgrim's Pride lines up banks for Hillshire bid - sources

By Olivia Oran and Mariana Santibanez
June 5 Pilgrim's Pride Corp, the second
largest U.S. chicken processor, has lined up a number of banks
to help finance its offer for Hillshire Brands Co as it
escalates its bidding war with Jimmy Dean sausage maker Tyson
Foods Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
Pilgrim's Pride, which is majority owned by Brazilian meat
processing company JBS S.A., has lined up banks
including Barclays PLC, Bank of Montreal,
Rabobank and Wells Fargo & Co to finance a potential
bid, the people said.
Pilgrim's Pride and the banks declined to comment. The
people who spoke about the potential financing declined to be
named because the matter is private.
Pilgrim's Pride earlier this week said it had raised its
offer for Hillshire to $55 per share, which valued the company
at $7.7 billion including debt.
Tyson Foods' offer of $50 per share values Hillshire at
$6.8 billion, including $500 million in debt.
The offers come after Hillshire said last month it had
planned to buy Pinnacle Foods Inc, the maker of Birds Eye
frozen vegetables, in a deal valued at $4.3 billion, excluding
debt.
The two offers, made last week, require Hillshire to
terminate its deal with Pinnacle.
Hillshire said on Tuesday it would "provide information" to
both bidders and conduct talks with them.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Mariana Santibanez of IFR in New
York; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)