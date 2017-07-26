FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill considering bid for JBS' Pilgrim's Pride, paper reports
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点13分 / 2 天前

Cargill considering bid for JBS' Pilgrim's Pride, paper reports

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc is considering bidding for Pilgrim's Pride Corp, a U.S.-based chicken processor controlled by scandal-ridden Brazilian group JBS SA, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

The report did not cite how it obtained the information. A JBS representative said the company will make a formal announcement "if and when there is something material to share." An emailed request for comments from Cargill went unanswered.

JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, purchased a controlling stake in Pilgrim's Pride in 2009 for $2.8 billion, backed by a $2 billion loan from state development bank BNDES.

JBS is now rushing to sell assets and raise cash in order to help its holding company, J&F Investimentos SA, pay a big fine after becoming embroiled in sweeping graft probes that ensnared politicians and executives.

JBS said last month that its majority stake in Pilgrim's Pride Corp is not for sale because it was critical to its long-term strategy of pursuing business opportunities that reduce volatility and enhance margins. (Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

