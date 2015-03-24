UPDATE 1-World's top chicken producers pressured by U.S. supply outlook

(Adds details on chicken supply, Mexico imports)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 24 Shares of the world's biggest
poultry producers fell on Tuesday as expectations for an
increasing U.S. chicken supply to pressure profit margins
overshadowed a decision by top importer Mexico to ease trade
restrictions.
Poultry companies have been enjoying large profits recently
thanks to high meat prices and declining feed costs. However, a
larger-than-expected rise in chicken supplies could push down
prices and squeeze margins, analysts said.
Pilgrim's Pride Corp's stock price sank more than 8
percent to its lowest level in a month after the U.S. Department
of Agriculture on Monday said leading chicken breeders in
February increased the number of young chicks placed for future
supply flocks by 9 percent from a year earlier.
Shares of Tyson Foods Inc and Sanderson Farms Inc
each slid about 3 percent.
"Producers are cautioning people about extrapolating one
month's worth of data, but it's a pretty large jump on a
year-over-year basis," said Tim Tiberio, analyst for Miller
Tabak + Co.
The number of chicks, or pullets, placed to build future
flocks rose 8 percent on the year in January and 5 percent on
the year in December.
Investors focused on the increasing supply rather than
Mexico's decision to reduce restrictions on poultry imports from
U.S. states that have confirmed infections of avian flu. The
development was seen as a positive for chicken companies like
JBS SA unit Pilgrim's Pride, which has said that
exports represent about 8 percent of its business.
Mexico said it would accept poultry from states like
Arkansas, Missouri and Minnesota that is destined for further
processing or heat treatment. Previously, Mexico had banned all
poultry imports from the states.
Mexico's decision was likely based on concerns about the
impact of the trade limits on food costs, said Jim Sumner,
president of the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council.
"Mexico has been very conscious of food inflation and, of
course, with chicken and turkey and eggs being a basic staple,
they don't want to see food prices spiral," he said.
The council expects Mexico also will soon resume accepting
raw poultry products from states that have had avian flu
infections, Sumner added.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)