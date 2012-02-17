CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pilgrim's Pride 4th-qtr lags market estimates

* Q4 loss/shr $0.40 vs est loss/shr $0.29
* Q4 rev $1.83 bln vs est $1.88 bln
Feb 17 Chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride
Corp reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt
by higher feed costs and weak chicken prices.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of
$85.4 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with a year-ago
profit of $41.8 million, or 20 cents a share.
Greeley, Colorado-based Pilgrim's Pride said net sales rose
marginally to $1.83 billion.
Analysts on average expected a loss of 29 cents a share, on
revenue of $1.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pilgrim's Pride shares closed at $5.52 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.