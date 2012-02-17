UPDATE 2-Pilgrim's Pride 4th-qtr lags on higher costs

* Q4 loss/shr $0.40 vs est loss/shr $0.29
* Q4 rev $1.83 bln vs est $1.88 bln
Feb 17 Chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride
Corp reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt
by higher feed costs and weak chicken prices.
The company, which is majority owned by Brazilian
meat producer JBS SA, has been trying to cut expenses
to counter higher costs for corn and soyabeans.
The results come after bigger rival Tyson Foods Inc
earlier this month reported first-quarter profit ahead of market
expectations, but warned that its chicken business faced higher
feed cost.
"The industry had burdensome levels of finished goods
inventories and overproduction in the first half of the year,"
Pilgrim's Pride Chief Executive Bill Lovette said in a
statement.
Cost of sales rose 7 percent in the fourth quarter, while
net sales edged up 1 percent to $1.83 billion. Analysts on
average expected revenue of $1.88 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter, the Greeley, Colorado-based company
reported a net loss of $85.4 million, or 40 cents a share,
compared with a year-ago profit of $41.8 million. Analysts had
expected a loss of 29 cents a share for the period.
Pilgrim's Pride shares, which have lost more than a quarter
of their value in the last 12 months, closed at $5.52 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.