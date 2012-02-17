UPDATE 2-Pilgrim's Pride 4th-qtr lags on higher costs

* Q4 loss/shr $0.40 vs est loss/shr $0.29

* Q4 rev $1.83 bln vs est $1.88 bln

Feb 17 Chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride Corp reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher feed costs and weak chicken prices.

The company, which is majority owned by Brazilian meat producer JBS SA, has been trying to cut expenses to counter higher costs for corn and soyabeans.

The results come after bigger rival Tyson Foods Inc earlier this month reported first-quarter profit ahead of market expectations, but warned that its chicken business faced higher feed cost.

"The industry had burdensome levels of finished goods inventories and overproduction in the first half of the year," Pilgrim's Pride Chief Executive Bill Lovette said in a statement.

Cost of sales rose 7 percent in the fourth quarter, while net sales edged up 1 percent to $1.83 billion. Analysts on average expected revenue of $1.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter, the Greeley, Colorado-based company reported a net loss of $85.4 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with a year-ago profit of $41.8 million. Analysts had expected a loss of 29 cents a share for the period.

Pilgrim's Pride shares, which have lost more than a quarter of their value in the last 12 months, closed at $5.52 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.