UPDATE 1-Pilgrim's Pride misses Street view, shares fall

Oct 28 Chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride Corp PPC.N reported a deeper quarterly loss than Wall Street had expected, hurt by higher feed costs and lower prices for chicken parts, sending shares down more than 3 percent.

The company's net loss was $162.5 million, or 76 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with year-earlier net earnings of $57.9 million, or 27 cents per share.

Excluding one-time charges of $52.7 million, the loss was 52 cents per share.

On that basis, analysts on average were expecting a loss of 43 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose about 10 percent to $1.89 billion. Analysts had expected $1.81 billion.

The company said market prices for boneless skinless breast meat and wings were lower than a year earlier, while leg quarter prices were up.

Due to higher market prices for corn and soybeans, Pilgrim's Pride said its feed ingredient purchases were higher than in the year-earlier period.

Pilgrim's Pride shares were down 17 cents, or 3.2 percent, at $5.11 on the New York Stock Exchange in morning trading. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)