Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Q3 adj loss $0.52/shr vs Wall St view of $0.43/shr loss
* Sales $1.89 bln top Street view for $1.81 bln
* Shares dip 3.2 pct in morning trade
Oct 28 Chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride Corp PPC.N reported a deeper quarterly loss than Wall Street had expected, hurt by higher feed costs and lower prices for chicken parts, sending shares down more than 3 percent.
The company's net loss was $162.5 million, or 76 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with year-earlier net earnings of $57.9 million, or 27 cents per share.
Excluding one-time charges of $52.7 million, the loss was 52 cents per share.
On that basis, analysts on average were expecting a loss of 43 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose about 10 percent to $1.89 billion. Analysts had expected $1.81 billion.
The company said market prices for boneless skinless breast meat and wings were lower than a year earlier, while leg quarter prices were up.
Due to higher market prices for corn and soybeans, Pilgrim's Pride said its feed ingredient purchases were higher than in the year-earlier period.
Pilgrim's Pride shares were down 17 cents, or 3.2 percent, at $5.11 on the New York Stock Exchange in morning trading. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.