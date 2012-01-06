The old abnormal: How even PIMCO's Bill Gross can err

Jan 6 No matter what theme you adopt in a
market forecast, predictability has always been a bugaboo. Just
ask Bill Gross, the legendary manager of the PIMCO Total Return
bond fund.
Gross's $244 billion baby saw at least $5 billion in assets
flee in 2011, more than $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter
alone. Relative to the size of his fund, this is a notable vote
of no confidence ().
Investors voted with their money because of Gross's bet
against U.S. Treasuries last year. Like many of us, he digested
the headlines and became dyspeptic over the Congress defaulting
on its debt, sluggish economy, the S&P credit downgrade and
euro zone debt woes. Yet what actually happened didn't follow
Gross's "new normal" script. Instead we got the "old abnormal"
of unpredictability.
While none of those perils can be dismissed - nobody is out
of the woods - something odd happened. U.S. debt remained a
safe haven and even more money flowed into Treasuries, which
became the best-performing bond class and returned 17 percent
last year.
In the second half of last year, U.S. Treasury prices
climbed, while hot money fled European paper. It wasn't too
long ago that the euro was seen as a respectable currency while
the buck was being battered. Gold, that ultimate nervous Nellie
insurance policy, also went south for a while.
"The 'new normal' thesis at PIMCO was predicated on a low
interest rate environment dragging safe bonds down as investors
sought higher-yielding opportunities elsewhere," said Jeff
Tjornehoj, director of research at Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. "That was reasonable in 2009, but started to fade in
2010 and was completely undone in 2011 as credit conditions in
European banks deteriorated and investors rushed to safety."
So it's time to question whether Bill Gross is on target
with his new "paranormal" theory and more importantly, if
active managers can consistently predict market movements and
protect your wealth.
Is Gross still on track? Here's what he said in his most
recent "Investment Outlook"
():
"For 2012, in the face of a delivering zero-bound interest
rate world, investors must lower return expectations. 2-5
percent for stocks, bonds and commodities are expected long
term returns for global financial markets that have been pushed
to the zero bound, a world where substantial real price
appreciation is getting close to mathematically improbable."
Of course, Gross has forgotten more about bond trading than
I'll ever know, so his long-term record is worth respecting.
His cautions are still valid. But actively managing money
becomes nettlesome because the future is as slippery as a
politician's promise. What's predicted doesn't always
transpire; if you make big bets, you can suffer big losses.
The larger question for investors is should you even bother
with an active manager making periodic wagers based on theories
that may not hold water?
Would you be better off in passive bond-index funds like
the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF or the iShares
Barclays Aggregate Bond fund, which I hold as a U.S.
broad-market bond proxy in my 401(k) portfolio?
Passive investing usually makes more sense since you avoid
the high costs and frequent missteps of active managers. As of
the last Lipper research report, Gross's PIMCO Total Return fund finished in the bottom 12 percent of its
category, posting a 4.15 percent return. That's compared to a 6
percent average performance for its peers.
That's why a passive strategy still makes sense. The
Vanguard fund, for example, samples a fairly static basket of
U.S. government-based mortgage bonds, Treasuries, corporates,
utilities and a touch of non-U.S. paper. It charges 0.11
percent annually for management. The PIMCO fund has an expense
ratio of 1.15 percent annually with a costly 430 percent
turnover rate, indicating high trading costs that are passed
along to investors.
As for predicting the market going forward? Be cautious and
hedge any large position in bonds (European or American),
stocks and metals. The only guarantee is that big financial
events often follow an abnormal course.
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.
are his own.