Alabama State Treasury drops Pimco Total Return Fund in its 529 plan -website

NEW YORK Oct 15 The Alabama State Treasury dropped the Pimco Total Return Fund as an investment option in its CollegeCounts 529 plan, following the departure of Bill Gross from Pimco.

The option was dropped on Sept. 30 and made effective on Oct. 1. Alabama's 529 Fund said in a press release that it reinvested those proceeds, less than $10 million, into the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund as it is an existing investment in the CollegeCounts 529 Fund Direct Plan.

"This change is based on a number of variables including recent departures of key senior investment personnel, uncertainty surrounding the impact of those changes, potential negative fund flows, and performance considerations," the statement said.

Gross, who managed the Pimco Total Return Fund and co-founded the firm over 40 years ago, resigned on Sept. 26 for rival Janus Capital Group. Investors pulled a massive $25.5 billion from Pacific Investment Management Co.'s U.S. open-end funds in September, according to Morningstar data. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)