Arkansas Teachers terminates $475 mln Pimco portfolio -exec director

NEW YORK Oct 13 The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System terminated Pacific Investment Management Co, which managed about $475 million for its pension fund, following the departure of Bill Gross in September, George Hopkins, executive director, said on Monday.

"Under any circumstance, we were going to trim our fixed-income exposure," Hopkins told Reuters. "Mr. Gross leaves and so it was an easy opening for us to do the same." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)