UPDATE 1-Arkansas Teachers terminates $475 mln Pimco portfolio -exec director

(Adds further quotes by executive director, detail on ScholarShare; byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Oct 13 The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System terminated Pacific Investment Management Co, which managed about $475 million for its pension fund, following the departure of Bill Gross in late September, George Hopkins, executive director, said on Monday.

"Under any circumstance, we were going to trim our fixed-income exposure and de-risk our fixed-income portfolios," Hopkins told Reuters. "Mr. Gross leaves and so it was an easy opening for us to do the same. Pimco found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors and the former manager of the flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, quit Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc. According to two sources familiar with the matter, he was expected to be fired the next day from the firm he helped launch more than four decades ago and built into a $2 trillion investment powerhouse.

The Arkansas assets will be transferred to a fixed-income index fund managed by State Street Global Advisors.

Hopkins told Reuters that while the $14.6 billion pension fund has a 20 percent target allocation to fixed income, "we wanted to lower our overall risk and get into some senior securities and lower duration assets." Pensions & Investments was first to report the Arkansas move from Pimco.

California Treasurer Bill Lockyer on Friday said the state's 529 college savings plan ScholarShare had pulled its $262 million investment from Pimco's Total Return Fund following the departure of Gross.

Since Gross' departure, Pimco has seen heavy outflows, with $23.5 billion leaving the Pimco Total Return Fund in September alone.

"Pimco is a top-echelon California company. And we're confident it will emerge from the shake-up even stronger," Lockyer said in a statement. "But ScholarShare has a duty to protect the college savings of the thousands of families who have placed their money, and trust, in the program. This action fulfills that duty and honors that trust." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)