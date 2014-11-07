Pimco offers special bonuses in wake of Bill Gross exit

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 7 Pacific Investment Management Co
has created a 225 million-euro ($279.75 mln) award program to
retain top talent after the surprise departure of co-founder and
Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross, Allianz SE said
on Friday.
The Special Performance Award consists of cash to be granted
in the fourth quarter and paid over the next 12 to 30 months,
Pimco's Munich, Germany-based parent said in its quarterly
report.
The bonus is expected to cost an average of 33 million euros
before taxes for each of the next five quarters and 10 million
euros for each of the remaining six quarters, Allianz said.
A Pimco spokeswoman declined to comment.
Gross' exit, eight months after his top deputy Mohamed
El-Erian quit amid acrimony, has triggered another round of
speculation in the bond market over leadership stability and
accelerating outflows from Pimco.
Pimco, a unit of Allianz since 1999, suffered $48.3 billion
of outflows from across its open-ended funds in October
following Gross, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals in the
previous month, according to Morningstar data.
The Edge Consulting Group, a research firm that focuses
solely on spinoffs and special situations, said on Friday that a
split or spinoff of Pimco from Allianz is not out of the
question.
The Edge said it would be "beneficial for the Allianz
investors and Pimco investors as it will remove the turmoil
which Pimco is facing with separation strategy would pacify the
redemption pressures and will instill confidence among the
investors of more focused management to drive high performance
for assets under management business."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)