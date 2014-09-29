版本:
DoubleLine saw $400 mln-$500 mln inflows Friday after Pimco-CEO Gundlach

NEW YORK, Sept 29 DoubleLine Capital, an investment firm that has been a major rival of Pimco, saw between $400 million and $500 million of net inflows on Friday in the wake of Bill Gross' departure from Pimco, DoubleLine ceo Jeffrey Gundlach said on Monday.

Asked about the leadership shakeup on Friday, Gundlach said: "I think it is an option" that Mohamed El-Erian, who resigned as Pimco's CEO in January, may return. "Mohamed coming back is an option because he has a relationship with Allianz."

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
