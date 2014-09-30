版本:
Pimco ETF sees nearly $550 mln in outflows in two days

Sept 30 The Pimco Total Return exchange-traded fund saw $448 million in outflows Friday after news of the departure of longtime manager Bill Gross hit, but outflows slowed on Monday to $98 million, according to a PIMCO spokesperson.

With $3.12 billion in assets as of Monday, the ETF is a fraction of the PIMCO Total Return Fund, the $222 billion bond fund that Gross had managed since 1987. Gross founded Pimco, a $2 trillion asset management firm, in 1971.

Friday's outflows represented a record for the ETF.

Earlier this week, Pimco said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether it inflated the returns of the ETF, the latest in a series of incidents that preceded Gross' decision to leave the company for Denver-based Janus. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
