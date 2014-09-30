Pimco ETF sees nearly $550 mln in outflows in two days

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
Sept 30 The Pimco Total Return exchange-traded fund saw $448 million in outflows Friday after news of the departure of longtime manager Bill Gross hit, but outflows slowed on Monday to $98 million, according to a PIMCO spokesperson.
With $3.12 billion in assets as of Monday, the ETF is a fraction of the PIMCO Total Return Fund, the $222 billion bond fund that Gross had managed since 1987. Gross founded Pimco, a $2 trillion asset management firm, in 1971.
Friday's outflows represented a record for the ETF.
Earlier this week, Pimco said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether it inflated the returns of the ETF, the latest in a series of incidents that preceded Gross' decision to leave the company for Denver-based Janus. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.