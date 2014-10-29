Portfolio manager chooses Pimco over croque-monsieur food truck

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 29 Jeremie Banet, who left Pimco
to operate a food truck selling croque-monsieur sandwiches in
Los Angeles, is returning to Pacific Investment Management Co
next week as an executive vice president and portfolio manager.
Pimco, which oversees $1.87 trillion in assets under
management as of Sept. 30, said in a statement on Wednesday that
Banet will return to the firm on Nov. 3 under the real return
strategies group, which includes Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities. He will report to Mihir Worah, managing director and
chief investment officer for Real Return and Asset Allocation.
Banet and his wife own a food truck operation but his wife
will now manage the business on a daily basis, a person familiar
with the matter said.
Banet's move comes a month after Bill Gross' shocking
departure from the firm he helped launch more than four decades
ago and built into a $2 trillion investment powerhouse.
Banet left Pimco in June at a time when Pimco
and Gross were still dealing with the fallout from the departure
of Pimco CEO Mohamed El-Erian as well as cash outflows and
mediocre performance from the flagship Pimco Total Return Fund.
Banet had previously worked for Pimco as a portfolio manager
for TIPS and real return strategies from 2011 until 2014.
Daniel Ivascyn, managing director and Pimco's group chief
investment officer, said in a news release: "Jeremie's return
adds strength to Pimco's deep expertise in real return
strategies, as we help clients navigate lower policy rates in
The New Neutral which can leave their investments vulnerable to
the corrosive long-term effects of inflation."
Pimco also said on Wednesday that the Newport Beach,
California-firm has named Nobel laureate economist Michael
Spence as a consultant on macroeconomic and global policy
issues.
