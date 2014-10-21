UPDATE 1-Ford Motor says will drop Pimco Total Return Fund from its 401k plan

(Adds further quotes from Ford, background)
NEW YORK Oct 21 Ford Motor Co said on
Tuesday the company will drop the Pimco Total Return Fund from
its 401k plan as a result of the sudden departure of Bill Gross.
Ford said in a statement to Reuters: "Ford Motor Company
constantly monitors and assesses the performance of its
investment lineup. Effective Nov. 14, 2014, the Pimco Total
Return Fund is being removed from Ford's investment lineup."
Ford said participant balances and future contributions will
be transferred to the Bond Index Fund, which is invested in a
collective investment fund through the BlackRock Institutional
Trust Company.
Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors and
the former manager of the flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, quit
Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc.
According to two sources familiar with the matter, he was
expected to be fired the next day from the firm he helped launch
more than four decades ago and built into a $2 trillion
investment powerhouse.
Ford said: "This decision was made after the recent
resignation of Bill Gross, Pimco's chief investment officer and
portfolio manager. If interested, employees can transfer out of
Pimco Total Return Fund at any time prior to Nov. 14."
Pimco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)