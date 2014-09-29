WRAPUP 1-With Pimco's Gross out, Allianz tries to reassure investors

* Allianz not planning closer Pimco oversight
* Executives hold calls with Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch
* DoubleLine takes in $400-$500 mln on Friday alone
By Kathrin Jones and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, Sept 29 Top executives of
Pimco and its German parent, Allianz SE, scrambled on Monday to
stem the outflow of money after the stunning exit of star bond
manager Bill Gross last week, but even after months of internal
strife Allianz said it plans to let Pimco continue to steer its
own ship.
DoubleLine Capital, an investment firm that has been a major
rival of Pimco, reported that it had its second biggest net
inflow day ever on Friday, the day of Gross's surprise
departure.
On Monday, the chief executive of Pacific Investment
Management Co., Doug Hodge, and its newly installed chief
investment officer, Dan Ivascyn, who stepped into the post with
Gross' resignation on Friday, held calls with financial advisers
from both Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch to try to stem the
flow of client assets.
Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital took in between $400
million and $500 million in net inflows on Friday alone, Chief
Executive Jeffrey Gundlach told Reuters. Investors continued
shifting money to DoubleLine at a hectic pace on Monday, another
source at the firm said.
Frankfurt-based insurer Allianz said it remains
fully committed to Pimco but does not plan to step up its
oversight of the Newport Beach, California-based operation it
acquired about 15 years ago, even after Gross' departure to join
far-smaller rival Janus Capital Group capped months of
turmoil.
Before the 70-year-old Gross left Pimco, the firm was
managing nearly $2 trillion of assets. Its flagship bond fund,
the Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest
fixed-income portfolio, long run by Gross personally, accounted
for more than $220 billion alone.
On a conference call, top Allianz and Pimco executives tried
their best to play down the departure of Gross, who has been
dubbed the "Bond King" for his prowess in the fixed-income
market. For the first time they also gave specifics about a
long-simmering rift with Gross, saying there had been
differences over the strategic direction of Pimco, which had
prompted Gross to leave.
But despite the upheaval, which started eight months ago
with the abrupt resignation of Pimco CEO Mohamed El-Erian
following a row with Gross, Allianz gave no indication that it
would exert greater control over the firm, as some investors
have demanded.
Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann, pressed on the
issue of control, said it was important that the German group
was not "over-managing or micro-managing a very successful
unit."
Allianz has long granted broad independence to Pimco, but
Gross' departure showed that the approach was not without risk.
His resignation hit Allianz shares hard on Friday, knocking them
6 percent lower. They stabilized on Monday, closing up about
0.25 percent.
"FUNDAMENTAL DIFFERENCES"
Gross co-founded Pimco in 1971, turning it into the world's
biggest bond investor. Allianz bought Pimco for $3.3 billion in
2000 and now garners nearly a third of its profits from Pimco.
But over the past year, as bonds lost their appeal amid
rock-bottom interest rates, Gross appeared to lose his reading
on the bond market. The Total Return Fund has lagged the
benchmark Barclays index over the last year and it trails 75
percent of rival funds, according to fund tracker Morningstar.
In August alone, the Total Return Fund had outflows of $3.9
billion, marking a 16th straight month of outflows.
At the same time Gross' increasingly erratic behavior led
Pimco to begin to distance itself from him in meetings with
clients. Some investors began to see Gross as a liability amid
reports of clashes with Pimco colleagues, most notably El-Erian,
who remains an adviser to Allianz after leaving Pimco in
January.
"It became clear over the course of this year that Pimco's
leadership and Bill had fundamental differences about how to
take Pimco forward," Hodge said on Monday, pointing to rifts
over strategic direction, management style and media strategy.
"Those were the ones that broadly were at issue with Bill
and as a result, his decision to resign."
Hodge said he had spent the weekend reaching out to big
institutional clients to reassure them, adding that the "vast
majority" were standing by Pimco.
INVESTOR MOVES
Pension funds, fund analysts, and wealth managers signaled
that the changes in Pimco's leadership and investment management
have prompted them to review their decision to invest with the
firm.
The North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office plans to
meet with Pimco this week, David Hunter, the NDRIO executive
director and chief investment officer, said in an email to
Reuters. NDRIO oversaw $9.4 billion in total assets as of June
30. Approximately $490 million of that was with Pimco as of the
end of August, Hunter said.
Morningstar, whose star rating system is influential among
wealth advisers, said that it was reviewing its ratings of all
Pimco managed funds, while money management firms announced that
they are no longer sending additional client assets to the firm.
People's Wealth Management, which has approximately $300
million invested with Pimco, is now sending dollars that were
once marked to Pimco to a Fidelity bond fund, said Karissa
McDonough, a fixed income strategist at the firm.
Despite his lackluster performance this year, some advisers
were in the process of following Gross to Denver-based Janus,
where Gross will take over a new and relatively tiny bond fund
starting in October.
"The only time we really lost money is when we didn't listen
to Bill Gross," said Ronald Knipping, principal of
Michigan-based Rehmann Financial, which manages about $3.5
billion for retail investors.
"He may underperform some times, but we haven't made a bad
mistake so far," he added.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan, Jed Horowitz and
Luciana Lopez; Writing by David Randall and Kathrin Jones;
Editing by Dan Burns and Leslie Adler)