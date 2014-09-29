Allianz says no plans to ramp up Pimco controls despite turmoil

* Allianz says Gross departure does not change Pimco
relationship
* Shares in German insurer edge higher after Friday slide
* Pimco is more than Bill Gross, CEO Hodge tells Reuters
By Kathrin Jones
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 German insurer Allianz
says it has no plans to increase oversight of its
California-based investment unit Pimco after the shock departure
of co-founder Bill Gross sent shares in the Munich-based parent
tumbling at the end of last week.
Allianz stock, which fell over 6 percent on Friday,
recovered somewhat on Monday morning, up 1 percent at 1000 GMT.
But the departure of Gross, known as the "bond king" for his
stellar track record in the fixed income markets over decades,
sparked a flurry of broker downgrades of Allianz in anticipation
of massive investor outflows from Pimco funds.
Gross's abrupt departure to rival Janus Capital Group comes
just eight months after his presumed successor as head of Pimco,
former CEO Mohamed El-Erian, quit the group amid a row with
Gross, raising questions about Allianz's oversight of its
Newport Beach subsidiary.
Throughout the turmoil, the German firm has denied the need
to exert stronger control over Pimco, and reiterated that
message in newspaper interviews on Monday.
"We have the exact same control over Pimco we have had for
10 years," Jay Ralph, the Allianz board member in charge of
asset management, told the Financial Times. "We have no desire
to change that. Bill's departure will have absolutely no impact
on the Allianz relationship with Pimco."
Separately, Ralph told the Handelsblatt newspaper that
Allianz stood "100 percent" behind Gross's successor Dan Ivascyn
and saw no need for a change in strategy.
Gross's departure comes at a delicate time for Allianz, with
the contracts of Chief Executive Michael Diekmann and five more
of the insurer's 11 board members due to expire at the end of
the year.
Allianz's supervisory board is due to meet later this week
and will likely give Diekmann a new two-year term, disregarding
its own age limit of 60 for top executives. Diekmann will turn
60 in December.
OUTFLOWS
Analysts at J.P.Morgan said they believed the Pimco
franchise remained strong even without Gross, but expressed
concern about the speed of his switch to Janus, where he is due
to start work on Monday.
As a result of this, they are expecting net outflows from
Pimco equivalent to the $225 billion euros in assets at Gross's
flagship Total Return Fund.
But a top-10 investor in Allianz, who requested anonymity,
said there was a positive side to Gross's departure, given his
recent bout of poor performance and volatile behaviour.
"They now need to prove that it's true what they've always
said - that Pimco is much more than just Bill Gross. Only
results will show," the investor said.
"But let's face it: He missed expectations recently and a
lot of money is already gone because people were disappointed
with his performance, not with Pimco's performance in general."
In an interview with Reuters on Sunday, Pimco CEO Doug Hodge
said the asset manager had evolved to become much more than Bill
Gross and his Total Return Fund.
"Over the last five years, we have expanded into far more
parts of the fixed income market and into other asset classes
and other geographies, so the Pimco Total Return Fund does not
define Pimco," Hodge said.
"It's an important flagship product of this firm but it is
not our only strategy."
(1 US dollar = 0.7883 euro)
