Bill Gross to release first investment outlook with Janus on Oct. 9

NEW YORK Oct 3 Bill Gross will release his
first investment outlook with Janus Capital, the smaller rival
for whom he left bond fund manager Pimco, next Thursday.
Gross, now a portfolio manager, will release the outlook
"Stayin' Alive" after a webcast for institutional investors with
Janus Capital Group chief executive Dick Weil on global
unconstrained bond strategy, according to an invitation to the
event seen by Reuters on Friday.
Sometimes called the bond king for his long track record in
fixed income, Gross's departure last Friday from his post as
chief investment officer at Pimco shocked markets, even
affecting the prices of some U.S. Treasuries.
Pimco has since seen money stream for the exit, with a
record $23.5 billion of withdrawals from its flagship Pimco
Total Return Fund in September. The largest daily outflow last
month came on the day of Bill Gross's surprise resignation.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)