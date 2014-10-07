UPDATE 2-MetWest Total Return Fund's inflows $2.8 bln since Gross news -Morningstar

(Adds BlackRock declined to comment, details on BlackRock
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 7 The Metropolitan West Total
Return Bond Fund had $2.8 billion of inflows since Bill Gross'
departure from Pimco on Sept. 26 through Oct. 3, according to
Morningstar data on Tuesday.
The mutual-fund tracker also said the BlackRock Strategic
Income Opportunities fund saw more than $1 billion of inflows
for the same time period while the DoubleLine Total Return Bond
Fund had $1.35 billion of inflows, Morningstar data said.
Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors,
quit Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc on
Sept. 26. He was expected to be fired the next day from the firm
he helped found more than 40 years ago.
Eric Jacobson, senior analyst at Morningstar, said he
believes the MetWest Total Return Bond Fund, which is managed by
TCW, is attracting inflows because its strategy "has long been
on the list of potential options for many consultants and
institutions that also use Pimco, or are in some cases managers
with whom they've invested in addition to investing with Pimco."
TCW, which is overseen by Tad Rivelle, chief investment
officer of fixed-income, ranks in the top 25 fund families and
has attracted the strongest net inflows so far this year, with
Vanguard at No. 1 with net inflows of $86.5 billion, according
to Morningstar data. Rivelle had worked for Gross at Pimco.
Jacobson said decisions to move out of Pimco would, in some
cases, naturally drive consultants and investors to the next
firm or firms on their list, "which might help explain the size
and speed of the inflows to MetWest in such a short span.
"Ironically, I think a lot of that owes to the groundwork
they began laying years ago to get on so many firms' radars even
though they were still pretty small," Jacobson said.
"They gained credibility as an institutional shop with a
Pimco lineage a long, long time ago. To the degree that some of
their growth might have been slowed over the years by Pimco's
ascent, this may be, in some small part anyway, be a bit of a
payoff for their patience."
As for BlackRock, Jacobson said the firm is in an "excellent
position to benefit from Pimco's pain." Unconstrained funds,
which have the flexibility to invest in all types of bond
securities globally and often invest in credit rather than
interest-rate sensitive assets, are "all the rage right now, and
the BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities fund has built a
very nice record thus far. That hasn't been lost on BlackRock,
which has focused tremendous attention on putting that fund in
front of investors."
A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment.
