Moody's says Janus' credit quality unchanged by hire of Bill Gross

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Moody's Investors Service on Monday said that its view on the credit quality of Janus Capital Group was unchanged by the company's hiring of Bill Gross, the former chief investment officer of Pimco.

Gross, sometimes called the Bond King for his decades-long track record in fixed income, announced on Friday that he was leaving bond giant Pimco for the much smaller Janus after a turbulent year.

"It will take a considerable amount of time and success for any new product to make a meaningful contribution to Janus' overall financial picture," Moodys said in a report on Monday.

Moody's rates Janus Baa3 with a stable outlook.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
