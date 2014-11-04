UPDATE 2-Pimco Total Return Fund posts a record $27.5 bln in outflows in October

(Adds analyst quote, details of fund outflow volume)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 4 Pacific Investment Management Co
suffered a record $27.5 billion in withdrawals from its flagship
Pimco Total Return Fund in October, extending large net outflows
following Bill Gross' surprise resignation from the firm.
The redemptions surpassed the $23.5 billion reported in
September, according to a statement on Tuesday from Newport
Beach, California-based Pimco. Its main fund, the world's
biggest bond mutual fund, now has $170.9 billion in assets, down
from a peak of $293 billion in 2013.
Gross, who managed the Pimco Total Return Fund and
co-founded the firm over 40 years ago, resigned on Sept. 26 to
join rival Janus Capital Group Inc.
Pimco - which had assets under management of $1.876 trillion
as of Sept. 30, representing a 5 percent drop in the third
quarter - has been aggressively reassuring clients through
meetings, conference calls and advertisements that the firm
remains committed to the same investment strategies following
Gross' exit.
"With Bill's recent decision to resign, the perception has
been that there has been a dramatic shift at Pimco," Pimco CEO
Doug Hodge said in a letter to clients last month. "However, the
reality is that while Pimco has evolved into a globally
diversified investment company, our DNA is fundamentally
unchanged."
Gross' exit, eight months after his top deputy, Mohamed
El-Erian, quit amid acrimony, has quickened speculation in the
bond market about leadership stability and further outflows into
the new year.
Pimco said outflows from the Pimco Total Return fund slowed
considerably during the month of October, with nearly half of
the $27.5 billion of outflows occurring in the first five
trading days.
"Unfortunately, new management will need to convince
shareholders that the process has not changed but performance
has improved," said Todd Rosenbluth, S&P Capital IQ's director
of mutual fund and ETF research. "But many investors viewed the
Gross departure as reason to reconsider investing in Pimco Total
Return. For many, the review process takes time, so outflows
could persist as investors identify other funds with stronger
records under current management."
David Schawel, vice president and portfolio manager of
Square 1 Financial noted: "Eventually though, flows will be
driven by performance and the new perception of leadership."
Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that
has been a major rival to Pimco, reported its ninth consecutive
month of inflows in October, totaling $2.38 billion, a record
for monthly inflows so far this year.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond fund is posting returns of
5.94 percent year to date, beating 87 percent of the peers in
its category, according to Morningstar data.
The Pimco Total Return Fund is posting returns of 4.07
percent for the same period, trailing 79 percent of its peers,
according to Morningstar.
On Monday, Pimco rehired Marc Seidner as chief investment
officer of non-traditional strategies, the sixth CIO named since
El-Erian's departure.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Grebler)