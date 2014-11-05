Pimco posts $48.3 bln of outflows in October across open-ended funds -Morningstar

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
NEW YORK Nov 5 Pacific Investment Management posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October, compared with $25.5 billion the previous month, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.
Pimco, which had assets under management of $1.876 trillion as of Sept. 30, has been aggressively reassuring clients through meetings, conference calls and advertisements that the firm remains committed to the same investment strategies following the exit of Bill Gross on Sept. 26. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015