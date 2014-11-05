Pimco posts $48.3 bln of outflows in October across open-ended funds -Morningstar

NEW YORK Nov 5 Pacific Investment Management posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October, compared with $25.5 billion the previous month, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.

Pimco, which had assets under management of $1.876 trillion as of Sept. 30, has been aggressively reassuring clients through meetings, conference calls and advertisements that the firm remains committed to the same investment strategies following the exit of Bill Gross on Sept. 26. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)