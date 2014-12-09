Pimco Total Return Fund ups U.S. government-related holdings to 37 pct in Nov

NEW YORK Dec 9 The Pimco Total Return Fund,
whose long-time manager Bill Gross departed unexpectedly on
Sept. 26, ended November with a slight increase in U.S.
government-related holdings.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had exposure of 37 percent in
November in U.S. government-related securities, up from 35
percent in the previous month, according to the Newport Beach,
Calif.-based firm's website on Tuesday.
The U.S. government category may include nominal and
inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options,
agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate
securities, and interest rate swaps.
