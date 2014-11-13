UPDATE 1-Pimco flagship fund slightly reduces U.S. government holdings in Oct.

(Adds details of fund's holdings, quote, byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 12 Pimco's flagship Total Return
fund, whose long-time manager Bill Gross unexpectedly departed
on Sept. 26, ended October with a slight decrease in U.S.
government-related holdings and a slight increase in
mortgage-backed securities.
It was the first look into a full month's holdings under the
new three-person management team -- Scott Mather, Mark Kiesel
and Mihir Worah -- since Gross' exit.
Investors have yanked more than $50 billion out of the Total
Return Fund since Gross left, but it still retains about $171
billion, making it the largest actively managed bond fund.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had exposure of 35 percent in
U.S. government-related securities in October, down from 38
percent the previous month and 41 percent in August, according
to the Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm's website on Wednesday.
The U.S. government category may include nominal and
inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options,
agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate
securities, and interest rate swaps.
The fund's exposure in Emerging Markets increased
significantly to 16 percent in October, up from 10 percent of
the portfolio's assets in September, Pimco said.
The Pimco Total Return Fund also increased its exposure in
mortgages, its second biggest holdings next to U.S.
government-related bonds, to 22 percent in October, up from 20
percent the previous month, Pimco added.
Pimco left its exposure in U.S. credit unchanged at 13
percent in October and slightly increased its holdings in
non-U.S. developed debt to 12 percent in October from 11 percent
in September.
The Pimco Total Return Fund saw a huge decrease in cash
equivalents at 46 percent in October, compared with 53 percent
of the portfolio in September.
But that was being counterbalanced by a negative 50 percent
exposure in a category described as "net offset related to
derivatives." In comparison, it was negative 51 percent in
September.
The derivatives category involves offsets associated with
investments in futures, swaps and other derivatives. Such
offsets may be taken at the notional value of the derivative
position, which in certain instances may exceed the actual
amount owed on such position, Pimco said.
Rob Arnott, chairman of Research Affiliates and external
subadvisor to Pimco's All Asset and Fundamental Index
strategies, said he had made Total Return his third-largest
personal investment in the week after Gross left.
"It has a defensive character, consonant with my worldview
and because I really liked the fact that Total Return would be
modestly more concentrated in Pimco's most favored assets,
noting that flows in or out of a fund will tend to have this
effect," he said. "I made it a top personal holding also as a
statement of support for the transition team."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane
Craft)