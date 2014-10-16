UPDATE 1-Russell Investments, Fort Lauderdale pension ax Pimco

(Adds Fort Lauderdale Police & Fire; byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 16 Russell Investments and the
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Police & Fire Retirement System said on
Thursday they dropped Pacific Investment Management Co as the
manager of their bond portfolios following the departure of Bill
Gross in late September.
Russell Investments, which has more than $279 billion in
assets under management, said it is replacing Pimco with Scout
Investments Inc on its U.S. short-duration and core-plus
portfolios.
"In a number of portfolios where we've made changes with
respect to Pimco, we have higher confidence in carefully
selected alternate managers over the longer term," Gerard
Fitzpatrick, global chief investment officer of fixed income at
Russell Investments, said in a statement on its website.
Gross, who managed the Pimco Total Return Fund and
co-founded the firm over 40 years ago, resigned on Sept. 26 to
join rival Janus Capital Group. Investors pulled a massive $25.5
billion from Pacific Investment Management Co's U.S. open-end
funds in September, according to Morningstar data.
"While we are appreciative of the solid returns Pimco has
generated for our U.S. Fixed Income portfolios in the past 30
years, we believe the addition of Scout to the portfolio
structure puts those portfolios in a stronger position to
successfully manage the market ahead," said Fitzpatrick.
The Russell statement did not say how much Pimco managed for
the Seattle-based firm, in what strategies, and how much the
allocation was reduced. Steve Claiborne, a spokesman for the
company, declined to comment beyond the statement.
The $795 million Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Police & Fire
Retirement System has approved a search for global tactical
asset allocation, a portfolio that was run by Pimco, spokesman
Fred Nesbitt said on Thursday.
"The Pimco news on Bill Gross was a major change of
management at the top, so the trustees decided to terminate
Pimco," Nesbitt said.
The plan will search for GTAA managers to replace an
allocation of about $37 million invested in Pimco's All-Asset
Fund, Nesbitt added.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan. Editing by Andre Grenon)