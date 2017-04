NEW YORK Oct 30 The $2.3 billion Sonoma County Employees' Retirement Association is conducting a replacement search for unconstrained fixed-income manager Pimco, senior investment officer James Failor said on Thursday.

The plan terminated Pimco at its Oct. 16 investment meeting from a $65 million unconstrained fixed-income mandate due to organizational changes surrounding the departure of co-founder Bill Gross. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)