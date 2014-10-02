TCW had roughly $1 bln of net inflows into its flagship fund since Fri -Morningstar

NEW YORK Oct 2 TCW, a Los Angeles-based investment firm that is a major rival of Pimco, had roughly $1 billion of net inflows into its Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund since Friday, according to data by Morningstar

Last Friday Bill Gross, the bond market's most renowned investor and sometimes called the "Bond King," quit Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc, a day before he was expected to be fired from the firm he helped found more than 40 years ago.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)