Pimco says its assets under management total $1.87 trillion as of end of Sept

NEW YORK Oct 10 Pacific Investment Management Co., whose co-founder Bill Gross stunningly departed on Sept. 26, had assets under management of $1.876 trillion as of Sept. 30, according to its website late on Friday.

That compares to total assets under management of $1.92 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2013, a 2.3 percent difference. Pimco also said total assets under management were $1.973 trillion as of June 30, 2014.

Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors and the manager of the Pimco Total Return Fund, quit Pacific Investment Management Co for distant rival Janus.

Since Gross's departure, Pimco has seen heavy outflows, with $23.5 billion leaving the flagship Pimco Total Return Fund in September alone.

(New York Newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)