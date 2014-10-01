Vanguard blocks 'hot money' into bond funds amid Pimco outflows

BOSTON Oct 1 Vanguard Group's global fixed
income chief said Wednesday the company has tightened controls
at some of its long-term bond funds to screen out "hot money"
amid heavy cash outflows from rival Pacific Investment
Management Co.
"We have a very robust process in place that screens out hot
money," said Greg Davis, who oversees more than $800 billion in
bond assets at Vanguard. "We've always had tightened controls.
We've tightened them up some more."
Outflows from Pimco's Total Return Bond Fund have
accelerated after star bond manager Bill Gross left the company
last week to take a job at Janus Capital Group Inc, a
much smaller company.
Davis said controls have been tightened, for example, at the
$121 billion Vanguard Total Bond Market Fund because
it is a prime substitute for the large Pimco fund formerly run
by Gross.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)