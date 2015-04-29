Bill Gross calls Pimco's hire of Ben Bernanke a 'great' move -CNBC

NEW YORK, April 29 Bill Gross of Janus Capital
Group Inc said on CNBC on Wednesday that Pimco's hire of
ex-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will be good for his
former firm.
"I think that's great," Gross said about news Bernanke is
joining Pimco as a senior adviser. "We have always been a
supporter at Pimco of Ben Bernanke and I think they can benefit
from him. Perhaps I'll sneak over and take a listen myself."
Gross, who co-founded Pacific Investment Management Co in
1971 and built it into one of the largest investment firms in
the world, abruptly departed for Denver-based Janus in late
September.
Former Fed chair Alan Greenspan, Bernanke's predecessor,
also consulted for Pimco, which is owned by Germany's Allianz SE
, between 2007 and 2011.
"Pimco hired Alan Greenspan," Gross said. "Bill Thompson
(who was CEO of Pimco for 15 years) and I get together 9-10
years ago and brought in Alan Greenspan four times a year for
some quarterly discussions. And I think's that's great."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)