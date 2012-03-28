Pimco grabs BOND ticker for Total Return ETF

March 28 Pacific Investment Management Co is getting a new ticker for its closely-watched Total Return Exchange Traded Fund: BOND.

The Newport Beach-based asset manager decided to change the ticker from "TRXT" to "BOND" to make it easier for investors to find the fund, according to a press release issued this morning.

The new ticker will take effect April 4 on the New York Stock Exchange's Arca platform.

Pimco's Total Return ETF is an ETF clone of the firm's $252 billion Total Return Fund. Financial advisers and asset managers have been closely watching the ETF since it launched on March 1 to see if it would take off, .

The ETF has $256.2 million in assets under management.