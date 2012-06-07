PIMCO's El-Erian says chances for QE3 rising--CNBC

NEW YORK, June 7 Mohamed El-Erian, the chief
executive officer and co-chief investment officer of bond giant
PIMCO, told CNBC on Thursday that chances of a third round of
bond purchases by the Federal Reserve have increased amid
slowing global growth.
El-Erian, who helps oversee over $1.77 trillion, said:
"Every day that Europe deteriorates further and we slow, the
probability of QE3 goes up." He was referring to the
unconventional monetary tool known as Quantitative Easing.
Investors were mildly disappointed after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few hints that further monetary
policy stimulus was imminent.
Bernanke, in testimony to Congress, said the central bank
was closely monitoring "significant risks" to the U.S. recovery
from Europe's debt and banking crisis, but he struck a
different tone from the Fed's No. 2 official, who argued in
favor of monetary support on Wednesday.
"I think it's pretty unambiguous that we are slowing. And
when I say 'we,' as much as the U.S., it's every part of the
world," said El-Erian, who named Russia, China, Brazil and the
United States as slowing nations whereas Europe is "in a
recession."
For its part, China delivered twin surprises on interest
rates on Thursday, cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering
growth while giving banks additional flexibility to set
competitive lending and deposit rates in a step toward
liberalization.
El-Erian said the mood swings of the markets following
China's rate cuts are a reflection of the limitations of central
bank policy.
"The problem is people are realizing that while central
banks can do something, they can't guarantee good economic
outcomes," he said.
El-Erian added that the market "is dominated by traders as
opposed to investors," and the former skip in and out of trades,
leading to inconsistencies in risk sentiment.
In reference to Bernanke's testimony, El-Erian said that
Bernanke wants to "shift the burden to Congress" because he has
recognized that central bank policies may not prove effective.
El-Erian said that investors should anticipate central bank
reactions to the global slowdown by investing in "what they
know," especially higher-quality assets. He cautioned that
high-yield bonds and equities presuppose that central banks will
deliver effective outcomes but said there are still
opportunities to invest in stocks at low prices.