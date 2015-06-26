Pimco CEO says client anxiety fading after star manager's departure

| CHICAGO, June 26
CHICAGO, June 26 Pimco's chief executive officer
said on Friday that improving flow trends showed the big bond
firm is regaining client confidence after the departure of star
manager Bill Gross last year led to billions of dollars of
withdrawals.
Outflows at the flagship fund once managed by Gross, Pimco
Total Return, slowed to $2.7 billion in May, the smallest of any
month since Gross left last September, according to the most
recent data from Lipper, the Thomson Reuters unit.
"We recognize that the organizational changes that have
taken place at Pimco over the last 18 months have created change
and created uncertainty and anxiety" among clients, CEO Douglas
Hodge said at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago.
But those jitters have diminished and led to better flow
patterns, Hodge said, helped by steady performance. "As we look
at the last two or three months, we're starting to see the
arrows come back up. I think that's the resolution of the
uncertainty," he said.
With $1.7 trillion in assets under management, Pimco, of
Newport Beach, California, remains one of the most influential
fixed income managers.
But assets are down from a peak of around $2.1 trillion two
years ago, hurt by investor withdrawals after Gross' surprise
announcement that he would leave the firm he founded for Janus
Capital Group Inc.
Among Pimco's 108 other mutual funds tracked by Lipper,
outflows slowed to $1.9 billion in May, the smallest for any
month since Gross left.
For the period after Gross left, from October 2014 to May
2015, Total Return had an annualized return of 2.58 percent,
beating 66 percent of peers, according to Morningstar. The fund
has about $107 billion in total assets.
Gross was outspoken, leading to tensions within Pimco before
his departure. Speaking on the same stage as Hodge at Friday,
Pimco Chief Investment Officer Daniel Ivascyn said the company
now aims to gather more input into investment decisions from
among its 250 portfolio managers.
"We are going to try to listen a bit more," Ivascyn said.
Pimco, formally known as Pacific Investment Management Co,
is a unit of Germany's Allianz SE.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Jeffrey Benkoe)