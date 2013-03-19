CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-PIMCO cuts euro exposure after Cyprus deposit levy plan

(Removes "zone" from first paragraph)
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 19 PIMCO, one of the world's
biggest money managers, has reduced allocations to the euro in
response to a planned levy on bank deposits in Cyprus, and is
rethinking forecasts of when the bloc will begin its recovery, a
senior executive said.
Saumil Parikh, managing director and member of the firm's
investment committee, said the proposed terms for a banking
bailout in Cyprus, which include the levy, "suggest a more bumpy
road for Europe."
"We've reduced our allocations to European currency (in the
last 24 hours), because it makes sense to think about this as
not only a policy mistake but also a recognition that the euro
is far from being a perfect reserve currency," Parikh told
Reuters in an interview in London on Tuesday.
Parikh said he had not made major changes to overall
allocations since the planned levy was announced, but said
imposing a levy on depositors would represent "a significant
departure" in euro zone policy from other reserve currencies.
"The entire capital system is based on the trust and the
belief that once you put money in a bank as a deposit, it's risk
free. So that has significant implications for foreigners
investing in Europe," he said.
"Investors need to change or adjust their view for what they
think is a normal risk premium for European assets, as opposed
to U.S. assets, Japanese assets or UK assets," he added.
The development has increased the appeal to investors of
"the very few clean triple A countries" as safe havens, namely
Australia, Canada, Switzerland and Singapore, he said.
Pacific Investment Management Co, or PIMCO, is a unit of
European financial services company Allianz SE and had
$2 trillion in assets as of the end of last year, according to
the firm's website.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by David Holmes)