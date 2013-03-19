UPDATE 2-PIMCO cuts euro exposure as investors decry Cyprus bailout plan

By Chris Vellacott and Martin de Sa'Pinto
LONDON, March 19 A demand that Cyprus seize
money from depositors to help rescue the island's banks is a
wake-up call for those who believed the euro zone crisis was
solved, institutional investors and hedge funds said.
One of the world's biggest money managers, PIMCO, has
already reduced its euro currency allocations in response to the
planned levy unveiled at the weekend, a senior executive told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Saumil Parikh, managing director and member of PIMCO's
investment committee, said the proposed terms for the banking
bailout "suggest a more bumpy road for Europe."
"We've reduced our allocations to European currency (in the
last 24 hours) because it makes sense to think about this as not
only a policy mistake but also a recognition that the euro is
far from being a perfect reserve currency," Parikh said in an
interview in London.
Bail-outs in Greece, Ireland, Spain and Portugal since the
financial crisis have not imposed losses on small depositors.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Tuesday
there would be no need for levies on assets elsewhere in the
single currency bloc and Deutsche Bank's chief executive said
the Cyprus move was unlikely to be a model for other EU states.
For many analysts, however, it sets a worrying precedent
that shows the continued risk of a renewed crisis of confidence
that could prompt savers in peripheral euro zone states to
withdraw deposits.
Several money managers contacted by Reuters after Cyprus
announced the tax on bank accounts under the 10 billion euro
($13 billion) bailout by the European Union said it had exposed
over-optimism for a return to stability in the euro zone.
Parikh said he had not made major changes to overall
allocations since the planned levy was announced, but said
imposing a levy on depositors would represent "a significant
departure" in euro zone policy from other reserve currencies.
"The entire capital system is based on the trust and the
belief that once you put money in a bank as a deposit, it's risk
free. So that has significant implications for foreigners
investing in Europe," he said.
"Investors need to change or adjust their view for what they
think is a normal risk premium for European assets, as opposed
to U.S. assets, Japanese assets or UK assets," he added.
The development has increased the appeal to investors of
"the very few clean triple A countries" as safe havens, namely
Australia, Canada, Switzerland and Singapore, he said.
Pacific Investment Management Co, or PIMCO, is a unit of
European financial services company Allianz SE and had
$2 trillion in assets as of the end of last year, according to
the firm's website.
CYPRUS A TEST FOR POLICYMAKERS?
Financial markets suffered bouts of turmoil throughout 2012
over worries about the systemic risks to the banking system
emanating from a sovereign debt crisis in Europe's peripheral
countries.
After ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do "whatever it
takes" to save the euro, markets calmed and some stock markets
climbed to multi-year highs.
"Draghi said he would do whatever it takes. I think we're
getting a lot closer to finding out what "whatever" means," said
Chris Cruden, CEO of Swiss-based hedge fund Insch Capital.
"Perhaps the EU leaders decided Cyprus was so small it was
the best place to use as a test case, rather than say Spain or
Italy."
Like inconclusive elections in Italy last month, which sent
markets reeling on fears political stalemate would prevent
resolution of its financial crisis, Cyprus has reminded the
world all is not yet well in Europe, the investors warned.
The Cyprus bailout terms show "that the pricing of risk in
markets had become complacent," said Mark Parry, senior
investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
Peter Doherty, partner at London-based bond fund manager
Tideway Investment Partners, pointed to an erosion of rights for
holders of bank risk and warned that "risk premia for investing
in euro zone banks will have to increase".
Lee Robinson, founder of hedge fund firm Altana Wealth, said
in emailed comments that it was worrying that the senior members
of the euro zone and IMF seemed to have ignored the "huge risks"
of destroying euro zone guarantees.
"All the good work over the last six months to stabilise the
fund flows from the (European) periphery has just been nuked,"
he said.
"The cost to Europe of wider banking spreads leading to less
money for sovereigns and hence wider spreads for governments
will cost Europe multiples of the money saved in Cyprus."
Norman Villamin, Chief Investment Officer for Europe at
Coutts, the private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland
also warned the move will undo progress in rebuilding
investor confidence in other peripheral countries.
"People became much more comfortable with the peripheral
banking system. Deposit flow started to come back in to Spain
and Italy," he said. But "the crisis has not been resolved. A
lot of issues remain."