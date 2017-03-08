版本:
Pimco replacing the managers on its BOND ETF -spokesman

NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund, a spokesman for the fund manager said on Wednesday.

Once the largest actively managed bond ETF and run by the company's co-founder Bill Gross, the fund now has assets of $2 billion, down from $5.2 billion at its 2013 peak. Managers Scott A. Mather, Mark R. Kiesel, and Mihir P. Worah are being replaced by David Braun, Jerome Schneider and Daniel Hyman, a regulatory filing showed.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
