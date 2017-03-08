Pimco replacing the managers on its BOND ETF -spokesman

NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management
Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total
Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund, a spokesman for the fund
manager said on Wednesday.
Once the largest actively managed bond ETF and run by the
company's co-founder Bill Gross, the fund now has assets of $2
billion, down from $5.2 billion at its 2013 peak. Managers Scott
A. Mather, Mark R. Kiesel, and Mihir P. Worah are being replaced
by David Braun, Jerome Schneider and Daniel Hyman, a regulatory
filing showed.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)