UPDATE 2-Pimco revamps BOND ETF, changing fund's name and managers

(New throughout, adds background on Pimco ETF)
By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management
Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total
Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a
spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday,
the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively
managed ETF.
The fund's new name will be the Pimco Active Bond ETF and
its managers - Scott Mather, Mark Kiesel and Mihir Worah - are
being replaced by David Braun, Jerome Schneider and Daniel
Hyman.
The ETF's ticker, BOND, will remain, a Pimco spokeswoman
said.
Once run by the company's co-founder Bill Gross, the ETF's
assets have fallen to $2 billion from $5.2 billion at its 2013
peak.
The new managers bring "the right mix of expertise and
experience in an evolving ETF investing environment where
clients are seeking more income," in a low rate and low return
investing environment, the spokeswoman said in an emailed
statement.
The changes are expected to take effect by May 8, pending
regulatory approvals.
The Pimco Total Return Active ETF was an actively managed
intermediate-term ETF intended to mimic the strategy of Pimco's
flagship mutual fund, the Pimco Total Return Fund, which was
also run by Gross.
BOND first began losing assets in September 2014 after the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was looking into
whether Pimco inflated returns of the fund, then managed by
Gross. That same month, Gross abruptly left Pimco in a messy
split. He now works for Janus Capital Group Inc
Pimco agreed in December to pay $20 million to settle
charges it misled investors about the fund's performance. The
company did not admit or deny the findings, and said at the time
that it has enhanced its policies.
Pimco, which managed nearly $1.47 trillion on Dec 31 and is
based in Newport Beach, Calif., is a unit of German insurer
Allianz SE.
"While BOND was a strong asset gatherer in early days, it
has shed assets," facing competition from funds managed by
Fidelity Investments and DoubleLine Capital LP's Jeffrey
Gundlach, said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual-fund
research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "While investors
will likely wait to see what changes in the exposures, the move
could restart asset growth."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by
Frances Kerry and David Gregorio)