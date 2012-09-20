PIMCO's Gross sees no end to Fed's QE until unemployment drops to 6 pct

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
Sept 20 PIMCO'S Bill Gross, who runs the world's largest bond fund, said on Thursday that he does not see the Federal Reserve pulling back from its latest round of quantitative easing until the U.S. unemployment rate drops to at least 6 percent.
Speaking at the IndexUniverse's Inside Fixed Income conference in Newport Beach, California, Gross said regardless of what investors think of the Fed's moves, "we are going to enter a reflationary cycle rather than a deflationary one, so investors should tilt their portfolios that way."
Gross added that investors should look to construct their portfolios in developing countries, investments with shorter durations with a "tilt to real assets."
Gross's flagship PIMCO Total Return Fund, which has $272.5 billion in assets, cut its exposure to U.S. Treasuries by one-third in August, the company said last week. The fund currently has about 50 percent of its holdings in mortgage-backed securities.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.