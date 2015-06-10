版本:
2015年 6月 10日

Pimco's Mather says firm expects Fed to begin raising rates in September

June 10 Pimco expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates later this summer, most likely September, which could be the start of a multiyear normalization process, said Scott Mather, chief investment officer of the firm's U.S. core strategies, in a report on Wednesday.

Pimco said the firm believes that the "extraordinary policy response of the past few years could result in more inflation than expected."

Pimco also said the firm sees value in inflation-linked bonds, which are mispriced given the firm's view that inflation will be back to target levels "relatively quickly" and "may even exceed them for a few years." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

