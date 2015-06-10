Pimco's Mather says firm expects Fed to begin raising rates in September

June 10 Pimco expects the U.S. Federal Reserve
to begin raising interest rates later this summer, most likely
September, which could be the start of a multiyear normalization
process, said Scott Mather, chief investment officer of the
firm's U.S. core strategies, in a report on Wednesday.
Pimco said the firm believes that the "extraordinary policy
response of the past few years could result in more inflation
than expected."
Pimco also said the firm sees value in inflation-linked
bonds, which are mispriced given the firm's view that inflation
will be back to target levels "relatively quickly" and "may even
exceed them for a few years."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)