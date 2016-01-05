Pimco Total Return Fund posts $1.3 bln inflow in December

BRIEF-L3 receives contract modification for N783 mortar fuze
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 5 Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund posted an inflow of $1.3 billion in December, according to the Newport Beach, California firm's website on Tuesday.
That marked the fund's first inflow since April 2013. The fund's assets stood at $89.9 billion at the end of December, the firm said. Pimco spokesman Michael Reid confirmed that the Pimco Income Fund had a $14.4 billion inflow in 2015.
Capital gains distributions can inflate December fund flows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of resubmission of its Epinephrine pre-filled syringe NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training solution contracts valued at more than c$250 million